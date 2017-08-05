Doctor dead after searching for help, water for 2 children during Grand Canyon hike

ARIZONA — A Texas emergency doctor hiking with two children at the Grand Canyon died from apparent heat exhaustion while she searched for water and help.

Sarah Beadle, 38, an experienced hiker, was reported missing Tuesday after she did not arrive for her reservation at a campground in northern Arizona, according to a Grand Canyon National Park statement.

Beadle’s body was found the next afternoon.

Her husband, Scott Beadle, said on Facebook that he learned his wife, who was hiking on South Kaibab Trail, left the children in a safe place and went for help after they ran out of water and one child became dizzy from heat exhaustion.

The Fort Worth woman apparently made a wrong turn and got lost. Another hiker found the children and brought them to safety, the husband said. He identified the children as their daughter and a cousin.

A backpack was found near a junction of two trails. Beadle’s body was discovered Wednesday near the bottom of the Grand Canyon, just three-quarters of a mile from Phantom Ranch, according to the park’s statement.

“Sarah loved traveling with her family and sharing so many wonderful experiences with all of us,” her husband posted on Facebook.