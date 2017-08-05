Cynthia Nixon, of ‘Sex and the City’ fame, may challenge Cuomo in NY governor’s race

August 5, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. — Cynthia Nixon’s name is being mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in New York.

Left: Cynthia Nixon attends the 2017 Tony Awards on May 3, 2017 in NYC. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Right: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference on Feb. 15, 2017 in NYC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Friday that the “Sex & the City” actress has been approached by liberal groups encouraging her to mount a Democratic primary challenge against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon is active in liberal politics in the state. She has not weighed in on her possible candidacy. A message left with her agent was not immediately returned Friday.

The director of the Alliance for Quality Education tells the Journal that Nixon has progressive credentials and her candidacy would excite voters.

Other names mentioned as possible challengers to Cuomo in the Democratic primary include former state Sen. Terry Gipson and Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner.