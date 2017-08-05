4-year-old killed after tree falls on him while playing in NJ backyard

NORTH HALEDON, N.J. — A four-year-old boy was playing in his backyard in New Jersey when a tree from another yard fell and killed him, neighbors said.
Police and EMS received a 911 call reporting that a child was trapped under a tree at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday.
By the time the first responders arrived on the scene, the child had died, according to reports.
A giant oak tree in the yard of a home on Clara Street in North Haledon could be seen across the yard of a home on Lotz Street.
Neighbors said the tree came crashing down without warning. What caused the tree to topple is unclear since it was a clear, mild day.
Barbara Bleeker who lives nearby was at a loss for words.
"It is very incidental that somebody was having their child outside in the backyard and something would happen like," Bleeker said.