2 women shot, mother and 3-year-old son struck by vehicle in separate Bronx incidents: police

THE BRONX — Two women were hit by gunfire and a mother and child were struck by a vehicle overnight in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

In the first incident, two 32-year-old women were shot near East 173rd Street and Ward Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Friday, according to police.

One victim was shot in both legs, and the other sustained wounds to her back and left arm, police said. Both were hospitalized, and police said they are searching for a male culprit.

Details on what prompted the shooting are not yet known.

About 20 minutes later, at 11:31 p.m., police said a mother and child were hit by a vehicle as they walked home from a store.

The mother, 31, and her 3-year-old son were struck near East 174th Street and Vyse Avenue.

Both were hospitalized for evaluation after sustaining minor injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

Multiple news outlets have reported the incidents are connected, with the mother and child being struck as they fled from gunfire.

Currently police tell PIX11 they cannot connect the incidents, and note the gunfire occurred a “considerable distance from this collision.”

The incidents happened about half a mile apart.