2 men wanted in food delivery robberies in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — Police are searching for information about two men who are accused of committing a string of robberies of food delivery men, the NYPD said.

The men ordered food delivery using a disguised phone number and robbed each of the three men who were on their way to make the deliveries, stealing more than $2,500 total, according to police.

In the first incident, the two men approached the 38-year-old food delivery man from behind around 11:20 p.m. on July 6. One of the assailants put the delivery man in a chokehold while the second man removed $2,000 from the victim’s pants pocket in front of 33-21 13th St. in Astoria, police said.

On July 18, the two men used the same method of approaching a 51-year-old food delivery man from behind and choking him while the second man robbed the victim of an iPhone and $150, police said. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in front of 11-52 30th Rd.

The third incident happened on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in front of 38-59 9th St. The victim, 46, was making a food delivery when a man choked him from behind and the second man took $400 and two credit cards from the victim's pocket, police said.

The photo of the two men is from the third incident.

"It's disturbing," Larry Lee, who recently moved to Astoria, said to PIX11 News' Jennifer Bisram. "It affects my kids, my quality of life."

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).