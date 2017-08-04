Widow gives birth to NJ detective’s daughter 2 months after his death

NEW JERSEY — A widow has given birth two months after her husband, a New Jersey detective, died in a three-vehicle crash on his way to work, the Summit Police Department said late Thursday.

The “beautiful baby girl,” Anastasia Catherine, and her mother are both doing great following the delivery, the department stated in an Instagram post announcing the birth.

The joyous day comes some two months after father Matthew Tarentino was killed in a three-vehicle crash on his way to work the morning of May 30.

Tarentino, who was posthumously promoted from officer to detective, was 29. He is survived by his wife, Victoria, two sons, Robbie and Ray, and now, little Anastasia Catherine.

“Proud big brothers Robbie and Ray are eager for their little sister to start playing with them! Congratulations Vickie, Robbie and Ray– and welcome to the world little one!” the department wrote.

Tarentino, 29, was on the eastbound side of Interstate 78 in Bernards Township when the deadly crash occurred, state police said at the time. It happened when an out-of-control vehicle veered from westbound lanes into eastbound lanes, where he was driving, the NY Daily News reports.

“This loss has greatly affected not only our law enforcement community and the citizens of the city of Summit, but people far and wide,” Police Chief Robert Weck said in a Facebook post.

Trenton was set to attend a drug abuse education graduation program for fifth grade students the day he died, and was the face of the department’s community policing unit, which was recognized the week before his death by the NJ State Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino with the 2017 Outstanding Community Policing award.