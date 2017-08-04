Thunderstorms prompt flood advisory in parts of NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Downpours that include thunder and lighting have prompted a flood advisory in parts of NYC, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory was earlier issued for northeast New Jersey and Staten Island, before the weather service expanded it to include other portions of the city.

The following locations are likely to experience flooding, according to the weather service: Jamaica, Flatbush, Flushing, Crown Heights, RFK Bridge, midtown Manhattan, LaGuardia Airport, JFK Airport, the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Jackson Heights, Forest Hills, Canarsie, Bay Ridge, Astoria and the Lower East Side.

Flood Advisory for Queens County, New York County,

and Kings County in southeastern New York until 9:15 AM. pic.twitter.com/RSPDc82stq — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 4, 2017

Heavy rain due to thunderstorms were detected by the weather service at 7:08 a.m.

Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses and other drainage areas and low lying spots is expected.

The advisory is set to last through 9:15 a.m.

Heavy downpours are pushing from southeast to northeast, and are expected to last through about 10 a.m. in the city.

On-and-off showers could continue through Saturday, with instability into the early afternoon.

Highs are forecast to hit 86 in the city Friday, making for another uncomfortably sticky day due to humidity caused by the passing storm.

Temperatures and humidity will decrease over the weekend, with highs topping off at about 84 Saturday and 82 Sunday.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, more storms could come Monday.