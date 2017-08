MANHATTAN —Police are on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy near Central Park and Columbus Circle on Friday afternoon, officials said.

He was reported missing around 3:25 p.m., police said. Authorities are searching near Columbus Circle and Central Park West.

Police described the boy as 4 feet, 8 inches tall. He weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants. The missing boy was also riding a blue bicycle.

A photo was not immediately available.