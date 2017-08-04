Police search for man who groped 14-year-old girl in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police have asked for help identifying a man who groped a teenager, officials said.

He followed the 14-year-old girl as she was entering a building near East 160th Street and Trinity Avenue in July 15, police said. He approached the teen from behind and grabbed her breasts.

The man fled the location in an unknown direction.

Police have asked for help identifying him and released surveillance video. He is described as being 25-30 years old. The man has brown eyes, black hair and as last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).