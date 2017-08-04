New Yorkers can now stream more than 30,000 movies with their library cards

NEW YORK — The library just got in on the streaming game.

New Yorkers with a library card have access to more than 30,000 feature films, documentaries, foreign language and training videos starting Friday. Library patrons with the NYPL age 13 and up can view up to 10 films a month. Card holders with the Brooklyn Public Library can stream six movies a month.

Once started, movie watchers have three days to finish each film.

Videos are available with captions and transcripts.

Card holders with the New York and Brooklyn library systems can access the online streaming service through Kanopy. NYPL card holders can connect to the streaming service here. Brooklyn Public Library card holders can access movies online here.

Patrons will need to create a sign-in using their library card number and PIN.

Movies from Kanopy can be watched from anywhere, anytime, on smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart TVs.

The Queens Library does not currently offer the service.

To sign up for a library card, click here.