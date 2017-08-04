Man threatened women with acid during Manhattan ATM robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say threatened women with acid during robberies at automatic teller machines.

Police say the first robbery occurred May 12 when a 22-year-old woman was approached by a man while using a Citibank ATM in Lenox Hill. Investigators say the man displayed a bottle of liquid and threatened to throw acid in her face if she didn't give him $1,000. Police say the victim gave the suspect cash and he fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect approached a 36-year-old woman on May 29 at the same First Avenue Citibank ATM with a similar threat involving liquid he claimed was acid. The victim gave him $500 before the man fled.

Police say both women weren't injured.

