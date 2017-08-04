Man tackles, sexually assaults 83-year-old woman behind NJ church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, NJ — A man tackled and sexually assaulted an 83-year-old woman behind a church, police said Friday.

She was walking through the parking lot behind St. Cecilia's Church early in the morning when the man attacked her, police said. He grabbed her and tackled her in front of a doorway.

Video surveillance from inside the church and from the parking lot show the attack.

The man stopped and left when the 83-year-old victim was able to flag down a passing vehicle, police said. The woman received minor injuries.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. The Bergenfield-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack Crime Stoppers group is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for any information significantly aiding the investigation.

Officials say the man is in his 30s and is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing some type of backpack, light-colored pants and dark shoes with light-colored soles.

Police have also advised resident in the area to be aware of their surroundings when walking during late night and early morning hours.

Uniformed and plainclothes patrols have been stepped up in the area since the July 28 attack.

Citizens can leave a tip on the website at bergencrimestoppers.org or call 844-466-6789. City Detectives can also be contacted directly at 201-568-4875.