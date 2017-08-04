Kitesurfer missing in New Jersey bay

SANDY HOOK BAY, NJ — A kitesurfer is missing in Sandy Hook Bay, Coast Guard officials said Friday.

His harness was found, but he wasn’t attached to it, officials said. He went under the water and has not resurfaced.

The Coast Guard is conducting searches and there are divers in the water. The NYPD is assisting in the search.

The man was first reported missing at 5:07 p.m.

No identifying information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.