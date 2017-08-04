How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clenora Jackson lives at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, and says for years she has battled mold. She says the worst spot in her house is inside her 7-year-old daughter's room.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

A spokesperson says, "We strive to provide every resident a safe, clean home. This is unacceptable. Our staff is working with the resident to make necessary repairs as quickly as possible and to ensure this issue does not return.”

Jackson says a team if workers were in her apartment on Friday, and cleaned up the mold.

If you have mold, report it to NYCHA here.

Corporal Jorge Perez, from College Point, served combat missions in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Perez says he is now fighting his landlord to stay in his rent-stabilized home with his family.

"I'm not wanted in this apartment. The landlord has made that clear," Perez said.

PIX11 News reached out to Sen. Tony Avellar's office to intervene.

"He can stay. The landlord cannot refuse to renew their lease," Avella said.

Avella immediately reached out to the Department of Homes and Community Renewal, a state agency that helps crack down on rent-stabilized landlords who try to force out families so that they can raise rents.

DHCR is committed to protecting tenants and our affordable housing stock. That's the priority that drives our mission across this state. If a rent-regulated tenant believes they are being overcharged or harassed, they should contact the Office of Rent Administration at 718-739-6400.

Lester Morrison says everyday it breaks his heart as he struggles to take his mother-in-law Ester Carter in and out of her home.

"She's 89-years-old and full of life. There are too many steps for her wheelchair. She can't get out of her home," Morrison said.

Daughter Stacy Carter said her grandfather passed away years ago. Warren Carter was in the Navy for four years and is a WWII hero.

Ester Carter was an advocate for children and people who needed affordable housing her entire life.

"Now she needs our help," said Carter.

PIX11 news reached out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A spokesperson says, "We truly appreciate you brining this to our attention and will do everything within our ability to assist Mrs. Carter with her situation.”

PIX11 News will stay on the progress of the installation.

