Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — There's no denying the rat problem in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio​ just introduced a $32-million plan to try and keep the problem in check. But for the last 25 years, the Ryders Alley Trencherfed Society, or R.A.T.S, has been circling the city streets to hunt them down.

The group of dog owners put their terriers to work doing what they were bred to do: hunt rats. Joe Mauceri went on a recent hunt on the Lower East Side to find out what it's all about.

40.712784 -74.005941