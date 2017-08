Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was supposed to be a "Fun Mom Dinner" …and it was fun, but not without a little craziness and chaos.

Molly Shannon, Bridget Everett, Katie Aselton and Toni Collette talked to Oji about their brand new comedy and then some.

“Fun Mom Dinner” opens tomorrow, August 4th in select theaters and On Demand/HD Digital.