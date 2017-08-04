Backyard BBQ hacks: Quick, easy recipes without calorie guilt

NEW YORK — Love a good backyard BBQ, but unwilling to host one of your own?

We have quick and easy recipes that may change your mind — and if you need an extra nudge, they come without the guilt of calories, too.

Try out these three recipes:

No-bake chocolate chip peanut butter pie : Have you ever baked a pie without turning on your oven, try this no-bake chocolate chip peanut butter pie!

Serves 8

What You’ll Need: 8” oreo cookie crust pie, store bought 1 cup creamy peanut butterOne 8 ounce package cream cheese, softened 1 ¼ cups powdered sugar One 8 ounce package whipped cream, like truwhip or coolwhip½ cup chocolate chips, milk or dark chocolate

How to Make It: For the filling: Beat with a mixer on medium speed the peanut butter with the cream cheese until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add in the whipped cream and beat until smooth, scraping the sides as needed. Pour the filling into the crust, evening out the top with a knife or spatula. Sprinkle chocolate chips as garnish. Chill for at least an hour or until sets, before serving. Fun Tips: 1. Dip your knife in hot water, and wipe dry before cutting.2. Using a serrated knife cut into wedges through the aluminum baking pan, making it easy to serve the pie!

Pasta-less Pasta Salad: This simple vegetable noodle salad is the perfect, carb-free side dish to bring along to a barbecue this summer. No carb, No Guilt.

Serves 4-6

What You’ll Need: 2 Cucumbers 6 Carrots, peeled 2 Zucchinis 2 Yellow Squash 1 pint Heirloom cherry tomatoes ¾ cup Toasted Pine Nuts ¼ cup Basil Leaves, torn For the Vinaigrette: 1/3 cup White Balsamic 2 tbsp. Mustard 2 tbsp. Basil Pesto 2 tbsp. Minced Red Onions ½ tsp. Dried Oregano 1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil ½ cup roasted red peppers, minced ½ cup Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese Kosher Salt, to taste

How to Make It: 1. For the vegetable noodles: Using a spiralizer, spiralize the cucumbers, carrots, zucchinis, and yellow squash. Mix together with tomatoes and then drizzle with dressing; let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Season to taste and finish with pine nuts and basil. 2. For the vinaigrette: Whisk first 5 ingredients together. Slowly whisk in oil until dressing emulsifies; mix in remaining ingredients and season to taste. Reserve for pasta noodle salad. Fun Tip: Use different blade attachments on the Spiralizer to create different shapes and thicknesses to create different textures and really cool looking Pasta-less Pasta!

Filet Mignon Kebabs: No forks and knives needed.

Serves 4

What You’ll Need: 2 pound filet mignon steak, 1½ to 2 inches thick, cut into 16 pieces2 Red bell peppers, cut into 2 inch pieces2 Yellow bell peppers cut into 2 inch pieces2 Red Onion, peeled and quartered Kosher salt, to season

For the Marinade: 1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil1/3 cup Balsamic vinegar ½ tbsp. Dijon Mustard½ tbsp. Grain Mustard2 tbsp. Minced Red Onions2 fresh Bay leaf 1 fresh rosemary sprig, picked 3 fresh thyme sprig, picked2 clove garlic, smashedButcher pepper, to tasteMetal skewers

How to Make It:

1. To make your marinade, In a mixing bowl whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, grain mustard, garlic, minced red onions, butcher pepper and herbs. 2. Pour marinade in Ziploc bag. Add filet mignon to Ziploc bag and make sure all pieces are covered in marinade. 3. Close Ziploc and mix thoroughly4. Let Marinate for 1-2 hours 5. Thread Filet and vegetables alternately onto the skewers.6. Preheat grill medium to high heat. Lightly coat the grill grades with vegetable spray. Season to taste with salt. Place the skewers on grill. Cook till desired temperature.

Fun Tips: 1. Use ziplock bags to marinate 2. Nice addition to your skewer is a piece of grilled Tuscan bread. 3. Never marinate with salt, draws moisture out and makes the meat less juicy. Should only add salt prior to cooking.