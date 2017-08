LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the face while him and a friend played with a gun at a Long Island home, police said Thursday.

The pair were playing with a gun at a home on William Street, near Gaffney Street, in Glen Cove Wednesday around 8 p.m., local police said.

The 15-year-old shot himself in the face, and was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified.