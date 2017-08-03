Rapper Kidd Creole arraigned on murder charges

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors say the founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five stabbed a homeless man to death because he thought the man might rob him after hitting on him.

Rapper Kidd Creole — whose real name is Nathaniel Glover — was arraigned Thursday afternoon in a Manhattan criminal court on a murder charge and was returned to jail without bail. His lawyer declined comment.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl says Glover, a lyricist with the pioneering rap group, told him he became infuriated when he thought John Jolly was hitting on him on a midtown street.

Dahl says Glover became convinced Jolly was going to rob him so he stabbed him with a knife. Jolly died at a hospital after police found him bleeding on the street.

Glover, according to court documents, kept the knife attached to his forearm with rubber bands.

The lyricist was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

