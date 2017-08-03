President Trump to start 17 day vacation in New Jersey on Friday

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — President Donald Trump — who has been in office for just over six months — will vacation for 17 days in New Jersey starting Friday.

Trump frequently railed against President Obama’s time spent on vacation, calling the trips a waste of taxpayer money when Obama should have been working. While campaigning, he said he had no intentions of leaving the White House for frequent vacations because he would be too busy.

“I would not be a President who took vacations,” he said in June 2015. “I would not be a President that takes time off.”

Trump will spend the 17 days vacation at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. He’s spent time there already since assuming office. Trump has spent 13 of the 28 weekends he’s been President out of Washington, D.C., according to reports.

That time has largely been spent at Trump properties in New Jersey and Florida. President Trump has golfed at both properties since he was sworn in. This is also something he said he’d be too busy to do once in office.

“I’m going to be working for you,” he said while campaigning in August 2016. “I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Trump was a frequent critic of President Obama’s time off. Obama vacationed in Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard during his time in office. His trips cost about $97 million over an 8-year period.

President Trump is on pace to surpass Obama. Estimates are that he’ll spend more on travel in his first year of office than Obama spent over two terms.