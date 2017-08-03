Politicians ride subway for 24 hours looking to hear from New Yorkers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez traded in his City Hall office Thursday to ride the subways and get feedback from straphangers.

Rodriguez told PIX11 he would be "listening to stories, listening to ideas and suggestions on how we can take the train to another level."

Rodriguez is part of the 24-hour Riders Respond Tour which will stop in all five boroughs.

"The most important thing I think is hearing from the people who take the trains," Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz said.

During the tour's stop at the subway station at East 125th Street and Lexington, rider James Blair said "it's good to see politicians going on the train and see what we go through everyday."

Commuters can also provide their feedback in an online survey.

Very poor conditions at Chambers J train stop. Foul odors, coupled with decaying station infrastructure and lots of garbage. pic.twitter.com/yXQrrEoXyr — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2017

Inaccessible stations leave riders with few options other than to brave precarious stairs. This man, a 9/11 1st responder #RidersRespond pic.twitter.com/GX41HkbTkC — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2017

Hearing from East Harlem residents about service issues on the 4/5/6, including crowded trains pic.twitter.com/MWSJFVHIPH — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2017

On the S shuttle (at rush hour), last leg of today, which may soon see seats removed to accommodate more passengers pic.twitter.com/xaVg9NTdG9 — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2017

At one of our most crowded platforms at rush hour, Times Square 1/2/3 for the final leg of our tour. #ridersrespond pic.twitter.com/hXjCxSY7oq — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2017

More than six million people ride New York City subways every day.

Some angry subway riders have formed Facebook groups to get their messages across like the A train riders who call service awful, abysmal, atrocious and annoying.

A spokeswoman for the Riders' Alliance says she's holding out hope that this 24 hours "Riders Respond Transit Tour" will make a difference.

"Making sure riders are heard always makes a difference," Rebecca Bailin told PIX11.

An MTA spokesperson said the frustration with the century-old New York subway is understood.

"That’s why Chairman Lhota has laid out an aggressive and comprehensive plan to stabilize and modernize the system," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate the support of elected officials who are stepping forward to help improve the system we all share and rely upon - and as elected officials, businesses and civic leaders already have, we need City Hall to be a partner with us in this plan.​”

