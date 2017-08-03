Officials arrest five, seize $4M in narcotics in the Bronx and Yonkers

BRONX — Officials seized massive amounts of heroin worth millions of dollars from a packaging mill in the Bronx, officials announced Thursday.

New York Drug Enforcement Task Force members and the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Investigators Unit seized nearly 40 pounds of heroin from people seen leaving the Bronx packaging mill and from the mill itself, officials said. They also arrested five people.

“It is critically important that we continue our efforts to curb the flow of heroin to our streets,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said. “Criminal organizations such as this one continue to spread death and tragedy throughout our area.”

The first arrest happened Wednesday after officials conducting surveillance in the Bronx followed a man to a shopping center in Yonkers, officials said. He gave a backpack to Marvin Rosa, who then left the shopping center with Cheyenne Baker.

Officials stopped the car and found about 10,000 individual dose glassine envelopes of heroin branded with the stamp “7up” in the backpack, police said. They arrested Rosa and Baker.

Task force members still surveilling the Bronx building got a search warrant for Apartment 5c, officials said. They found what looked active heroin packaging mill when they went inside. The DEA estimates the black market value of the heroin seized at approximately $4 million.

Officials also arrested Jose Genao, Luis Amador and Carlos Soto.

“Opioid traffickers are infiltrating neighborhoods where hard-working New Yorkers are raising families,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge James Hunt. “Not only are these traffickers bringing crime and temptation to New Yorkers’ doorsteps, but they are fueling opioid addiction throughout the Northeast. That is why New York’s drug law enforcement continues to zero in on traffickers in our city.”