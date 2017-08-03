Man wakes up after spending time with woman, finds $70k in jewelry missing

MANHATTAN — A 28-year-old man woke up after spending some time with a woman and discovered that $70,000 of jewelry was missing from his apartment.

The victim met the woman near his home near 11th Avenue and 42 Street on June 4, police said. He let her in and the two spent some time together.

He fell asleep and when he woke up, the woman – and jewelry worth about $70,000 – was missing.

Police have asked for help finding the woman. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark tank top and a gray jacket.

