Man stabbed to death, allegedly by rapper The Kidd Creole, ID’d; possible motive named

MANHATTAN — A man stabbed to death, allegedly at the hands of a former member of the 1980s hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was identified Thursday.

John Jolly, 55, was fatally stabbed following an argument on East 44th and Third Avenue shortly before midnight Tuesday, according to police.

The next day Nathaniel "The Kidd Creole" Glover Jr. was arrested in the stabbing, and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Sources say Glover was working as a security guard on the block in which Jolly was killed, and the pair argued before the stabbing. They are not believed to have known each other previously.

Glover may have suspected Jolly was hitting on him, sources tell the NY Daily News.

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source told the newspaper. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.”

In the 1970s and ‘80s, Glover was known as The Kidd Creole in the pioneering hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

At that time, Glover was arrested once for possession of a weapon, in 1982. Following the group’s disbandment, he was arrested three more times, twice for the same charge, in 1995 and 2007. His 1997 arrest is sealed.

The 57-year-old was taken into custody in the Bronx, at which time he confessed to the killing, sources said.

Jolly lived in a halfway house in Manhattan when he was stabbed to death, and was a registered sex offender with 17 prior arrests, the most recent being a drug offense, police sources said.

Glover faces arraignment Thursday.