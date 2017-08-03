Man, 61, critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn early Thursday, police said.

The victim, 61, was crossing in a crosswalk at Sutter and Georgia avenues around 12:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

He suffered severe head trauma and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver fled in an unknown direction. A description of the vehicle is not available.

