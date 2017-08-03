Knife-wielding man beats Bronx elevator rider, robs him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was seen in a surveillance video threatening another man with a knife before robbing the victim.

A 28-year-old man was followed into an elevator by another man, and the suspect threatened the victim with a kitchen knife, according to police.

The suspect demanded the victim hand over his cell phone and wallet, police said.

The victim and the suspect struggled in a fight, and the suspect punched the victim in the face, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on June 30 inside 383 East 141 St. in the Bronx.

Police have asked for help identifying the culprit. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).