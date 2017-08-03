How hip hop legend Kidd Creole fell from grace and landed in court on murder charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx — Tears and cherished memories is what filled the air in front of 18 Mount Hope Place on Thursday night.

"I cried, and I'm about to cry now," a friend named Judy said.

There was also advice for a friend to seek some divine intervention.

"Pray, just pray, pray," a friend named Jackie said.

The friend that Judy and Jackie are referring to is Nathanial Glover, better known as Kidd Creole, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

Jackie first saw Glover as a 13-year-old at Public School 63 on Boston Road before the rest of the world had any idea of the term hip-hop.

It was there where Glover, as Kidd Creole, along with his bandmates, began to cultivate their innovative beats, rhythm and lyrics. They were influencers, and they forever changed the face of music via rap. Those like Jackie, knew back then they were watching something special begin to bloom in the Bronx.

"It was exciting, it was a thrill for me," Jackie said.

But how did it all lead up to the corner of Third Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan? It is here, shortly before midnight on Tuesday, that the NYPD says Glover, now a 57-year-old security guard, stabbed and killed a homeless man after a brief exchange of words.

"I was shocked," Jackie said. "I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. I'm still trying to get a grasp of it."

As Glover was arraigned Thursday afternoon, PIX 11 News went to the building where this member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has lived for more than 15 years, according to his neighbors.

Although he was inducted into the Hall of Fame a decade ago, it was an honor Glover kept to himself.

"He never said a word," Judy said. "I read it in the newspaper, that is how I found out."

Glover now finds himself is in the midst of a reversal of fortune. A former artist who achieved profound greatness, that now seems distant. An artist who Judy knows more as a neighbor and who she loves like on of her own.

"I wish him well," Judy said. "I am sorry he is locked up. I hope there is a way he'll get out, and they'll find out the truth, and he'll be exonerated for this. I'm just going to pray for him every night, that's all I can do. I'm going to pray for him every night."