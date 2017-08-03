Detectives’ union calls for boycott after Dunkin’ Donuts worker allegedly refuses to serve cops in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Two NYPD detectives were allegedly ignored and denied service at a combo Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins store in Brooklyn on Sunday, the president of the detectives union said.

Michael Palladino, president of the Detective’s Endowment Association, is also encouraging the union’s “members, their friends and family to boycott Dunkin’ Donuts establishments until further notice.”

The two investigators entered the store at 1993 Atlantic Ave. in between cases around 12 p.m. to purchase ice cream from the Baskin Robbins section of the store, the detectives union said. The detectives were not wearing suit jackets, so their shields clipped to their belts and holstered guns were visible.

The detectives got in line behind someone who was already being served, union officials said. A man got in line behind the detectives, and a woman with two children joined the line after.

The employee behind the counter allegedly ignored the detectives and asked the man behind them in line, “Can I help you?” The man responded that the detectives were ahead of him in line.

According to the union, the employee answered “Yeah, I know, but I don’t serve cops.”

The cops heard the comment, but they did not respond, union officials said. The man behind them in line was served, and the employee asked the woman and children in line what they wanted.

The officers then left the store and went to another Dunkin’ Donuts store on Eastern Parkway before returning to work.

Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the incident, saying that refusing service is “illegal and unacceptable.”

De Blasio said that there has been a decrease in complaints against police officers over the past four years, and that it “tells us more than a jerk at Dunkin’ Donuts.”

The corporate spokesperson of Duncan’ Donuts said that the store’s owner apologized to one of the detectives and plans to meet with the officer this week.

“Dunkin’ Donuts has a long history of supporting local law enforcement and all those who do so much to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods and our country,” Michelle King, the senior director of global public relations at Dunkin’ Donuts, said in a statement. “Our franchisees are committed to serving each and every guest with respect and courtesy.”