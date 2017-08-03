× Broadway star Bianca Marroquin heads to Feinstein’s/54 Below

“Chicago” veteran Bianca Marroquin is the first Mexican actress to lead a Broadway play and one of the youngest actresses to play Roxie Hart in a Broadway production. She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” and later kicked off the play’s third National Tour for which she received a Helen Hayes Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress.”

Marroquin is bringing her talents to Feinstein’s/54 Below on August 18 in a one-woman show. She’ll be performing songs from her latest album “Nuestros Tesoros,” as well as songs she’s performed in musicals throughout her career.

For ticket information visit: https://54below.com/events/bianca-marroquin-2/