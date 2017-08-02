Woman, 22, arrested after 62-year-old dragged in hit-and-run on Staten Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, Staten Island — A Staten Island woman was arrested after allegedly hitting and dragging a 62-year-old woman on a Staten Island street last month, the NYPD said.

Beatrice Tchoungoua, 22, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to police.

The victim was hit by the car as she crossed Clove Road on Staten Island, the NYPD said.

Tchoungoua allegedly did not stop after hitting the victim, dragging her as the driver continued south on Hylan Boulevard, police said. The incident occurred around 8:05 a.m. on July 14 near Woodlawn Avenue and Clove Road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened right in front of a supermarket where David Gonzales was working. He quickly ran over to the woman.

"I let her hold my hand, and she was screaming in pain,” Gonzales said. “She can't feel her feet. I told her it's going to be okay.”

PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson tried to speak with the victim at her apartment, but she did not answer.

Drivers do not display any sense of caution back at the scene. They roll through the stop sign. People who live in the area are concerned incidents like the one in the video are bound to happen again.