Video shows 62-year-old woman dragged in hit-and-run on Staten Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, Staten Island — A woman was struck by a car and dragged on a Staten Island street last month, according to video footage released by police Wednesday in an attempt to identify the driver.

A 62-year-old woman was hit by the car as she crossed Clove Road on Staten Island, the NYPD said.

The suspect did not stop after hitting the victim, dragging her as the driver continued south on Hylan Boulevard, police said. The incident occurred around 8:05 a.m. on July 14 near Woodlawn Avenue and Clove Road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect's car is described as a black, two-door Honda Accord with gold New York license plates, police said.

The incident happened right in front of a supermarket where David Gonzales was working. He quickly ran over to the woman.

"I let her hold my hand, and she was screaming in pain,” Gonzales said. “She can't feel her feet. I told her it's going to be okay.”

PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson tried to speak with the victim at her apartment, but she did not answer.

Drivers do not display any sense of caution back at the scene. They roll through the stop sign. People who live in the area are concerned incidents like the one in the video are bound to happen again.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).