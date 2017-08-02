‘She went into beast mode’: Woman accused of shaving 9-year-old boy in act of retaliation

EUREKA, Mo. — Eureka police say it’s a case unlike any they’ve had before: a mother is accused of shaving a young neighbor’s head and writing on his forehead, according to KMOV.

Police said a 34-year-old mother retaliated against a 9-year-old boy in a case that is heading to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office.

“She just distinctively went into beast mode, you know? She should have got the other kids’ parents involved,” neighbor Bill Constantin said.

Police said the woman’s 9-year-old daughter was spending the night with the boy’s sister in the Legend Terrace Apartment Complex.

Investigators said the boy went into the room where the girls were and pulled the neighbor girl’s hair. When she sat up, the boy told police he accidentally hit her in the chest.

When she went home, police said she told her mother that she was touched inappropriately.

“The day the 9-year-old boy went to the neighbor’s house looking for his sister and the mother of the young girl who was upset with the young boy pulled him into the apartment, shaved his head,” Lt. Dave Wilson said.

Police said the woman wrote the word “pervert” with a felt tip pen on the boy’s forehead. Now that mother could face assault charges on a minor.

“She certainly admitted to the accusations and obviously regrets her decision,” Wilson said.