Public comment begins for new Hudson River Tunnel which could open by 2026

It's shaping up to be one of the biggest transit projects in the United States.

Building a second tunnel under the Hudson River to connect New York and New Jersey to Penn Station has been on and off again for years. The required public hearing and comment period is now underway.

The Environmental Impact Statement is available and officials are answering questions from neighbors along the route and riders.

The Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and The Port Authority are partners in the project. The Governors of New York and New Jersey have pledged to fund half of the project and have called on the Trump administration and Congress to fund the other half.

The project has an official website with complete details and specifications.

The next public hearings are August 3rd at Secaucus Junction Rail Station and August 10th at Union City High School. Representatives from the agencies host the sessions from from 3 pm - 5 pm and 6 pm - 8pm.

Email comments to comment@hudsontunnelproject.com or send a letter to Hudson Tunnel Project, c/o Fitzgerald & Halliday, 11 Hanover Square, 3rd Floor, NYC 10005.