Prosecutors: NJ man fatally beat wife, put her body in pool

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Prosecutors say a man accused of fatally beating his wife in their home moved her body to their pool before he drove to a restaurant to buy takeout food.

Norman Long is charged with murder, concealing evidence and obstructing the administration of law in the death of his 47-year-old wife, Michelle. He was arrested Tuesday at their Woolwich Township home and was taken to a state psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

Michelle Long’s body was found in the pool at the couple’s home on June 17. Gloucester County prosecutors say she died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

A small dog, deceased, was also found at the bottom of the pool.

Prosecutors say Long wiped up his wife’s blood with paper towels and threw the bloodied towels out in the kitchen trashcan.

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed. The couple had been married for more than 15 years.