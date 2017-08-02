Police release sketch of suspect wanted in package explosion that killed a man

BROOKEVILLE, Queens —Police released a sketch Wednesday night of a man wanted in connection to the death of a 73-year-old man who was killed when a packaged exploded in his hands.

George Wray, 73, was severely burned when the package exploded on Friday. He suffered burns over 80 percent of his body when he opened the canister package that police say had been on his porch for days.

Wray died in the hospital on Tuesday.

Police say the name on the package — shaped like an oatmeal container — did not belong to anyone living there. The container was filled with black powder and exploded when Wray opened it.

Wray was the landlord of the residence.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man in the sketch. Police described the suspect as being 30 to 35 year old. He’s about 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 160 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).