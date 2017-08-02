Police arrest former member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five for fatal stabbing near Grand Central

MANHATTAN – Police arrested a former member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five for a fatal stabbing near Grand Central, officials said.

Nathaniel “The Kidd Creole” Glover Jr. allegedly repeatedly stabbed a 55-year-old man and then left him for dead just before midnight Tuesday, police said. The man was found on the sidewalk and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Glover and the victim apparently argued on East 44th Street and Third Avenue, an NYPD spokesperson said. Then Glover allegedly pulled out a weapon and stabbed the man twice in the chest and once in the stomach.

The victim lived in a halfway house in Manhattan. Police sources said he was a registered sex offender with 17 arrests on his record, the most recent happening in June.

The 57-year-old was taken into custody in the Bronx.

Glover is originally from the Bronx. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five formed in the Bronx in 1976. They’re considered as one of the most influential hip hop groups of all time.