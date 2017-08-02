Mold taking over 7-year-old girl’s bedroom in Brooklyn public housing building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn mom has spent years battling mold in her home at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn.

Clenora Jackson said the worst spot in her house is inside her 7-year-old daughter's bedroom.

"I've put in so many tickets for repairs, she's lost count," said Jackson.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

A spokesperson said, "We strive to provide every resident a safe, clean home. This is unacceptable. Our staff is working with the resident to make necessary repairs as quickly as possible and to ensure this issue does not return.”

If you have mold report it to NYCHA here.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at monicamoralestv