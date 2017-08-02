Man stabbed to death on sidewalk in midtown: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – A man was stabbed multiple times and left for dead in a busy midtown intersection overnight, police said.

The fatal encounter happened just before midnight Tuesday on East 44th Street and Third Avenue, not far from Grand Central Terminal with bars and businesses open in the usually busy portion of midtown east.

The 55-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk when he began arguing with another person, who pulled out a weapon and stabbed the man twice in the chest and once in the stomach.

Workers nearby said detectives asked them to recount what they saw. Individuals PIX11 News spoke with said they saw the aftermath of the encounter – a man being put in an ambulance.

The man was found on the sidewalk and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim, whose name PIX11 is not reporting until his family is notified, lived in a halfway house in Manhattan. Police sources said he was a registered sex offender with 17 arrests on his record, the most recent happening in June.