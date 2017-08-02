Man follows woman home, masturbates in front of her on the Lower East Side: Police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for more information about a man who allegedly followed a woman home, masturbated in front of her and robbed her.

The victim, 27, was entering her apartment building on Broome Street around 2:10 a.m. on Friday when a man followed her inside, police said.

When the man began to masturbate in front of her, the victim recorded the man with her phone, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man pushed the woman and grabbed the iPhone 6 out of her hand.

The man then fled from the apartment building with the woman’s phone, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Police described the man as being around 30 years old with short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and yellow sneakers.

Surveillance video was taken of the man at the scene of the incident and from a store at the corner of Broome Street and Ludlow Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

