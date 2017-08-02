Man fatally crashes into girlfriend with car, speeds away after fight outside Long Island restaurant

SEAFORD, NY — A 57-year-old Melville man allegedly crashed into his girlfriend during a fight and then sped away, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

Robert Savinetti argued with his 44-year-old girlfriend outside Cardoon Restaurant Tuesday night just before 11 p.m., Nassau County Police said. He allegedly got into his 2010 Toyota and drove into his girlfriend.

Savinetti left the scene, but later returned, police said. Officials say he was intoxicated when he was arrested.

His girlfriend suffered severe trauma and was rushed to a local hospital where she died around 11:30 p.m., officials said. Her name has not yet been released.

Savinetti was charged with second degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and two counts of driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.