Christopher Wray sworn in as new FBI director

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sworn in Christopher Wray as the new FBI director.

Wray calls the appointment the “honor of a lifetime” and says he is humbled and excited to serve.

Wray was picked by President Donald Trump to succeed James Comey, who was fired in May amid an FBI investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Wray was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate earlier this week.

In a statement, Sessions says Wray “has the experience and the strength of character that the American people want in an FBI director.”

Wray was a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration and has spent the last decade in private practice.

Wray worked as Christie’s lawyer in the Bridgegate scandal.

“When I was at the absolute lowest point of my professional life, [Wray is] who I called,” Christie said. “I don’t think you can get a better recommendation than that.”

Christie was referring to Bridgegate, the series of lane closures to the George Washington Bridge four years ago that was carried out by Christie campaign staff and supporters as political retaliation against the mayor of Fort Lee, where the bridge is located.

The intentional closures ultimately led to the criminal convictions of two close Christie aides, Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, but not to any conclusion of wrongdoing by Christie, thanks in no small part to the work of his personal lawyer in the case, Christopher Wray.

Christie described Wray as “a person who has as great amount of integrity as anyone I’ve ever worked with.”

The governor would not say how much influence he had on President Trump’s selection of Wray.