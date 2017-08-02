Christie: At least I didn’t dump nachos on Cubs fan

TRENTON, N.J. — Chris Christie is reminding people that he didn’t dump nachos on the Chicago Cubs fan who heckled him.

Speaking Wednesday at an event in Trenton, the Republican governor said won’t quit attending baseball games. The declaration came three days after he confronted a heckler at a Milwaukee Brewers-Cubs game.

Christie was carrying nachos when he was caught on video calling the fan, Brad Joseph, a “big shot.” Christie says Joseph heckled him once, and that he confronted him after a second jibe.

Joseph admitted he did tell the Governor that he “sucked” and was a “hypocrite” at two points during the game, which prompted Governor Christie to get in the Cubs fan’s face.

Christie was loudly booed at a recent a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets after snagging a foul ball.

His next opportunity to be booed could come Friday when he attends the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.