Brooklyn Nets Kids show off their skills ahead of this weekend’s auditions

Brooklyn Nets Kids visit PIX11 Wednesday and show of their skills ahead of auditions this weekend.

Auditions are at The Arnold and Marie Schwartz Center, at 1 University Plaza in Brooklyn. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and dancers must arrive by 10:30 a.m. to participate.

Audition requirements include:

  • Boys and girls ages 6 – 13 with at least two years of dance training sought
  • Dancers must demonstrate their ability to learn and perform choreography
  • One parent of legal guardian must be present at registration to sign a participation waiver
  • Only those auditioning will be allowed into the gymnasium
  • Finalists may be kept until 4:30 p.m.
  • Dancers who are selected must be available to attend rehearsals in Brooklyn once a week as well as Saturday and Sunday home games at Barclays Center
  • All dance team members will be paid

