Bedford-Stuyvesant basketball courts renamed to honor Notorious B.I.G.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — He’s one of the biggest names to ever come out of Bedford Stuyvesant.

The late Christopher Wallace, also known as the Notorious B.I.G. was only 24 when his life was cut short but it was more than enough time to make an impact not only on hip hop, but also on his community.

They paid him back on Wednesday.

City officials, along with friends and family of the late rapper, dedicated newly-renovated basketball courts at Cispus Attucks playground in his honor. They're the same courts Biggie played on while growing up in Bed-Stuy.

New York City councilman Robert Cornegy, who knew Wallace personally, played a huge role in making it happen.

“For people in my generation he was a hero, the effect that he had, the impact that he had on the genre of music known as hip hop is now a billion dollar industry,” Councilman Cornegy said. “He’s a lynchpin in that.”

The rapper’s daughter T’yanna was on hand for the unveiling that brought out scores of children from the community, proving that Biggie’s music still lives on in the next generation.

As the Christopher “Biggie” Wallace Courts is set to host its first basketball tournament this weekend, the legendary DJ Mister Cee – a producer for biggie’s debut album “Ready To Die” – says the city should keep the ball rolling.

“The next step is Christopher Wallace Way – we gotta name St. James place after biggie!” he said. “That’ll be the icing on the cake!”

Despite the dramatic changes that have transformed Biggie’s old neighborhood over the years, those who knew him well say if the rapper were still around today, he would’ve embraced it because like he said “call the crib, same number, same hood – it’s all good.”