Video shows man robbing livery cab driver at knifepoint in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Police are looking for two individuals wanted in connection to a knifepoint robbery of a livery driver in the Bronx on Monday.

It happened around 12 p.m. as a 70-year-old livery cab driver picked up two people in the area of Kingsbridge Road and Grand Concourse.

When the cab arrived in front of 799 E. 150th St., the woman exited the vehicle and the man showed a knife, demanding the driver's property.

The suspects then fled with the victim's cellphone, tablet and approximately $75.00. The victim was not injured.

The man is described as approximately 18-25 years old, last seen wearing red shorts and a pale red t-shirt and was armed with a knife.

The woman is described as 18-25 years old, last seen wearing a light colored shirt and light colored jean shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.