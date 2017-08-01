Veteran’s widow needs a ramp at her N.J. home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Lester Morrison says his heart breaks everyday as he struggles to take his mother-in-law Ester Carter in and out of her home.

"She's 89 years old and full of life. There are too many steps for her wheelchair. She can't get out of her home," Morrison said.

Carter's daughter said she worries about her mother everyday.

Carter told PIX11 News her grandfather passed away years ago. Warren Carter was in the navy for four years and was a WWII hero.

Ester Carter was an advocate for children and people who needed affordable housing her entire life.

"Now she needs our help," Carter said.

PIX11 News reached out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A spokesperson said they "truly appreciate you bringing this to our attention and will do everything within our ability to assist Mrs. Carter with her situation."

PIX11 News will stay on the story.

