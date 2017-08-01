Report says Trump called White House a ‘dump’

President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a “real dump.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com. The story on Trump’s complicated love for golf also appears in Sports Illustrated magazine.

The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members. Trump told the members he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: “That White House is a real dump.”

He also praises his courses while playing, according to the article. “Is this not the most beautiful asphalt you’ve ever seen in your life?” he’ll say of an ordinary cart path, Golf.com reported. At the turn he’ll ask, “Have you ever had a better burger?”

Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.