Recall Alert: These iPhone cases were recalled after dozens of people were burned

NEW JERSEY — A brand of liquid glitter iPhone cases is being recalled after at least two dozen people were injured.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), MixBin Electronics of Hamilton, N.J. is recalling the cases because the contents inside the case can leak out causing skin irritations and chemical burns.

At least 24 people, including 19 in the U.S. reported irritation and burns, the recall states.

These cases were sold by Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret stores and online from October 2015 through June 2017.

The price of the cases ranged from $15 and $65.

One person reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn while another “reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands,” CPSC stated.

Anyone who suffered injury from these cases should contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.

