O! Magazine shares the best books of summer

The countdown clock is ticking to the final six weeks of summer. With the end coming near, we have some recommended beach reading for everyone to enjoy thanks to our friends at O! Magazine.

Kids/Teen:

The Book of Mistakes, by Corinna Luyken (kids’ book, Philomel is publisher

How the biggest blunders can spark inspiration

She Persisted, by Chelsea Clinton IPhilomel) another kids book about 13 American women who changed the world.

Guilty Pleasure:

The Marriage Pact, by Michelle Redmond (RH)—a pair of newlyweds are lured into a cult that is pitched to them as a club to help ensure their marriage remains strong. Instead, they are forced to team up to fight against being sucked more deeply into this dangerous trap.

Grief Cottage, by Gail Godwin—after his mother’s death an eleven-year-old boy is sent to live on a small South Carolina island with his great aunt, a reclusive painter with a haunted past, and there befriends a ghost boy.

Watch Me Disappear, by Janelle Brown (guilty pleasure, publisher is Spiegel & Grau)—an overburdened, underappreciated wife and mother disappears under mysterious circumstances. Is she dead or did she just have enough? A gripping suspense novel.

Literary:

Anything Is Possible, by Elizabeth Strout (literary) the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Olive Kitteredge, which was made into an HBO film, writes a novel set in a small town in the Midwest, a town where many have experienced trauma, heartbreak, hope.

As Brave As You, by Jason Reynolds (YA, Atheneum)—a book by star African American author Reynolds, a novel in which a boy is sent for the summer to stay with his grandparents in Virginia and has all kinds of adventures.

Biography:

Jane Austen, the Secret Radical, by Helena Kelly (bio, Knopf)— the legacy and motivations of one of our most beloved authors, a woman many believe was just a quiet writer without a rebellious streak is, is reexamined, and what the author concludes is that Austen was actually a bit of a revolutionary.

