Man seriously hurt in fall at World Trade Center Oculus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A man was seriously hurt Monday when he fell inside the Oculus at the World Trade Center, FDNY said.

The victim plummeted about 25 to 30 feet inside the transit hub and shopping center, fire officials said. He suffered serious traumatic injury.

FDNY said they received an emergency call shortly after 12 p.m. EMS transported a patient from 185 Greenwich St., the address of Westfield World Trade Center, to the hospital in serious condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.

A witness shared video from inside the Oculus, showing a wide police perimeter set up inside the transit hub around what appears to be a messenger bag.

In February, a woman died after plunging 30 feet off the side of an escalator at the Oculus.